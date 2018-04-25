BROTHER ARRESTED

Police say 13-year-old fatally shoots 11-year-old brother

Ohio police are investigating a deadly shooting involving two young brothers. They say a 13-year-old boy shot and killed his 11-year-old brother. (KGO-TV)

STREETSBORO, Ohio --
An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old boy was accused of fatally shooting his 11-year-old brother in suburban Cleveland.

Police said the 13-year-old boy had expressed a desire to hurt himself days before the shooting and was taken in for an evaluation.

The shooting happened Monday in Streetsboro, Cleveland. Police describe it as a "premeditated act," but have not said what led up to it.

Police said the teen faces an aggravated murder charge. Cleveland.com reports he was evaluated at a behavioral health center four days before the shooting, but details of the evaluation were not available.

Police said the teen used a gun he stole from his grandfather's home. A family friend was babysitting the boys at the time.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
