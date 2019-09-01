Police union says large crowd attacked officers in San Jose

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A crowd of more than 50 people attacked San Jose Police early Saturday morning, a police union said.

"Officers got punched in the head. There were struggles with officers while four were being arrested. It was chaos," said Paul Kelly, president of the San Jose Police Officers' Association.

San Jose police confirmed that multiple officers were issuing citations for drinking alcohol in public at the open lot on Market and Santa Clara streets when a large, unrelated crowd approached the officers.

Peter Be saw the altercation from his business across the street and said "for the most part I think it was just drunk people acting irrational."

Kelly said the commotion started when a man pulled out a gun and San Jose Police tried to arrest him.

"The restrain and the composure that those officers had to have on scene not to get into a shooting taking him into custody without that individual or an officer being shot is incredible," said Kelly.

Around 60 police officers were reported on scene.

Jesus Torres witness the crowd getting bigger as officers built a perimeter to control the scene.

"I didn't see them pushing I just saw them pushing. I did see them taking out their batons. I know a couple people did get hit with the batons," said Torres.

Four people including the individual with a gun were arrested.

The police union is also pushing for the passage of U.S. Senate Bill S.1480, also known as the "Back the Blue Act" to protect officers making any assault towards them a federal crime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joseofficer injuredpolice officer injuredpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison
At least 7 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Chemicals used in apparent suicide at San Jose hotel force evacuations
Hurricane Dorian update shows path could turn, impact Carolinas
2 killed in car crash while racing in San Jose, police say
Pit bull puppy stolen from SF shelter found in East Oakland
Odessa woman says gunman who killed 4 pointed gun at her
Show More
How is the strength of a hurricane measured?
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
Pleasanton mother says 5-year-old son squeezed through fence, walked off school's campus
Safari West holds naming contest for newest giraffe
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
More TOP STORIES News