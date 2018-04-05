THREAT

Police: Search for man who stole guns in San Jose, threatened to kill people in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF (1 of 3)

Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF

Police throughout the Bay Area are searching for a man who police say stole weapons from his parents' home in San Jose and threatened to shoot members of the public and police in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCICO (KGO) --
A Bay Area-wide manhunt is underway for someone who police say threatened to kill police officers and people in San Francisco. Police believe Dustin Hamilton is armed with a shotgun and revolver he stole from his parent's house in San Jose. The 44-year-old transient apparently made those threats in a note that he left behind at the scene of the crime.

UPDATE: Police arrest man accused of stealing guns, threatening to shoot people in San Francisco

There's a sense of disbelief among residents in the quiet Willow Glen neighborhood. Residents there say they're very shocked by the allegations.

"He's too good of a kid to do something like this, that's why I don't understand it," said San Jose resident Thomas Smith.

VIDEO: SF dispatchers warn of man who threatened to shoot public, police
EMBED More News Videos

Dispatchers issued warnings to San Francisco officers on Thursday about a man who police say threatened to shoot members of the public and police in San Francisco.



San Jose police are looking for Hamilton, who they say broke into his parents' home on Husted Avenue on Tuesday and stole several of their firearms while they were out of town.

Police issued a warning after discovering Wednesday night that Hamilton had written a note threatening to kill members of the public in San Francisco and law enforcement in general.

"We've been working on it actively since last night, and we're warning the public and also asking them for their help," said Sgt. Enrique Garcia.


Police tell ABC7 News that Hamilton has two outstanding warrants out of San Francisco for assault and vandalism. Three additional warrants have since been added for what happened in San Jose including burglary, criminal threats and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sources say Hamilton has been homeless for nearly a decade despite offers of help over the years from friends and family.

"Makes me nervous, especially with everything that's going on in the world today," said San Jose resident Michelle Mesita.

Neighbors hope Hamilton turns himself in before anyone gets hurt.


"I just hope this brings him back around to where he's getting the help that he needs," said Smith.

At this point, police tell us Hamilton could be anywhere in the Bay Area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or submit a tip here.

Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationpoliceSJPDSFPDgunsthreatSan FranciscoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THREAT
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on popular Chicago ice cream shop
Milo Yiannopoulos says he was joking about 'gunning down journalists'
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in El Sobrante
30 gun emojis part of threat against school on Snapchat
Fremont Uber Eats driver accused of threatening to stab couple to death
More threat
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News