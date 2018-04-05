<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3306487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF (1 of 3)

Police throughout the Bay Area are searching for a man who police say stole weapons from his parents' home in San Jose and threatened to shoot members of the public and police in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)