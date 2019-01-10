Police in Barron County, Wisconsin, announced Thursday night that 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since her parents were found fatally shot in their home in October, has been found alive.The Barron County Sheriff's Department said that the Douglas County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office notified them they had found the girl and that shortly after a suspect was taken into custody.The sheriff's department said they had no more details about Closs' condition or the suspect. A press briefing is planned for 10 a.m. Friday morning."We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff's Department and agencies assisting them tonight," the Barron County Sheriff's Department wrote in a post on their Facebook page. "We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help. Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"Closs has been missing since October 15. Sheriff's deputies went to Closs' home in Barron after dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person at around 1 a.m., Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. He said they found the bodies of Jayme Closs' parents, who were later identified by the sheriff's department as 56-year-old James Closs and his 46-year-old wife, Denise Closs.At the time of her disappearance investigators said they did not believe she was a runaway and believed her to be in great danger.