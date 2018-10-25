Police say woman shoots and kills suspected kidnapper in Fairfield chase, crash

Police confirm that a woman shot her suspected kidnapper which sparked a short chase and crash in Fairfield. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Police confirm that a woman shot her suspected kidnapper which sparked a short chase and crash in Fairfield.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, a woman in a car tried to flag down an officer, saying the driver was kidnapping her. The car drove off, with the officer in pursuit. The driver crashed into several other cars a few blocks away.


Officers then discovered the driver had been shot, he later died of his wounds.

A 10-month-old child was also in the car, but was not hurt.

Police say the woman fired the shot that ultimately killed her alleged kidnapper. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.


The crash happened at the intersection of Travis Boulevard near Dover Avenue. The intersection is closed while police investigate.
