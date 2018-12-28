POLITICS

2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US after lawsuit, dies

Shaima Swileh is pictured with her 2-year-old son, Abdullah, at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. (CAIR Sacramento)

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The two-year-old boy whose mother was granted permission to come to the U.S. after a lawsuit has died, according to a statement released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

RELATED: Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital

Abdullah Hassan was brought to the United States by his father to treat a rare brain disease.

Ali Hassan and Abdullah are naturalized U-S citizens and flew to the Bay Area in August to get treatment at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland for Abdullah's rare brain condition. Shaima is a Yemeni national and was not able to get a visa because of President Trump's travel ban on many majority-Muslim countries.

RELATED: Yemeni mother arrives in Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son

Shaima was finally able to reunite with her son on Dec. 20.

A funeral service is set for Saturday afternoon in Lodi.

RELATED: Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland

"We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives," said Ali Hassan. "We want to thank everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. We ask you to kindly keep Abdullah and our family in your thoughts and prayers."

In a statement, CAIR-SV Civil Rights Attorney Saad Sweilem, who represents the family, said, "Ali and Shaima are in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of dear Abdullah. With their courage, this family has inspired our nation to confront the realities of Donald Trump's Muslim Ban. In his short life, Abdullah has been a guiding light for all of us in the fight against xenophobia and family separation."
