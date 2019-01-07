TAXES

2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite government shutdown

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
A Trump administration official says income tax refunds for 2018 will go out on time during the partial government shutdown because rules will be changed to make funding available to pay them.

Russell Vought, acting director of the White House budget office, tells reporters: "The refunds will go out as normal. There is an indefinite appropriation to pay tax refunds."

RELATED: Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019

The IRS may recall a large number of furloughed employees to process returns - probably without pay - in accordance with its contingency plans. But with the shutdown in its third week, concern was growing that hundreds of billions of dollars in refunds would be delayed until the shutdown ends because funding for them wouldn't be available.

Vought says the administration is changing the customary rules "from past administrations."

Take a look at more stories and videos on the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownPresident Donald Trumptaxesrefundmoneyfinancepersonal financeWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TAXES
Partial government shutdown impacting Bay Area businesses
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
What is open, closed during federal government shutdown
Officials considering proposal to raise Golden Gate Bridge toll
More taxes
POLITICS
Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony
Newsom draws immediate battle lines with Trump in inauguration speech
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Gov. Gavin Newsom rebukes White House in inaugural
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Bay Area talent take home awards at Golden Globes
Newsom draws immediate battle lines with Trump in inauguration speech
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Gavin Newsom's 2-year-old son steals show during inaugural address
Show More
PHOTOS: Series of storms hit Bay Area
Accuweather Forecast: Storm strengthening for tomorrow
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom through the years
Anthony Rauda charged with killing man camping with kids in Malibu
7 On Your Side looks back at 2018
More News