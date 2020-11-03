vote 2020

2020 Election: How to watch results, live coverage on Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the presidential election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.

Join us at 8 p.m. today as we kick off our Election Day coverage on abc7news.com, Facebook, YouTube and our connected TV streaming apps.

We will provide you with the latest results from around the San Francisco Bay Area as well as who is leading in the presidential election.

Here are the latest Election 2020 results (numbers will be updated on Election Day):


(Check back for a live look at results as the polls close)


LIVE: President & U.S. Congress: National view

LIVE: President: California view

LIVE: U.S. Congress: California view

LIVE: California Propositions

LIVE: California State Offices

LIVE: Measure RR - Caltrain Tax

LIVE: Alameda County

LIVE: Alameda County Measures

LIVE: Contra Costa County

LIVE: Contra Costa County Measure

LIVE: Marin County

LIVE: Napa County

LIVE: San Francisco County

LIVE: San Mateo County

LIVE: San Mateo County Measures

LIVE: Santa Clara County

LIVE: Santa Clara County Measures

LIVE: Solano County

LIVE: Solano County Measures

LIVE: Sonoma County

LIVE: Sonoma County Measures

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscocaliforniadonald trumpelection dayvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
VOTE 2020
Alameda Co. sees record-breaking turnout in early voting
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Bakery that predicted 3 races has clear leader before Election Day
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
SoCal mother's COVID-19 death leaves teen raising siblings
How Twitter, Facebook are combatting election misinformation
Alameda Co. sees record-breaking turnout in early voting
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Bay Area man describes struggle with USPS 'glitch'
Show More
Firefighter injured after Muni incident in SF, officials say
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be a challenge, doctor says
Bakery that predicted 3 races has clear leader before Election Day
Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys
More TOP STORIES News