Everything to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention: LIVE

When/where is the 2020 RNC?
This year's convention, which is set for Aug. 24 to 27, is set across two cities -- Charlotte and Washington, D.C. -- after the coronavirus pandemic caused Trump's hopes for a packed arena to fall by the wayside.
Back in June, Republicans announced they were moving Trump's acceptance speech out of Charlotte amid a standoff with the state's Democratic governor over restrictions placed on hosting a large-scale event in the midst of the coronavirus. But the plan was to keep the official business of the convention, including nominating the president, in Charlotte.
GOP officials settled on Jacksonville before Trump abruptly announced in late July he was canceling that portion of the event due to Florida's surge in cases.
He ultimately settled on hosting his acceptance speech at the White House only recently, with other headliners, such as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, also speaking from in or around the nation's capital. That decision only came after a brief flirtation with speaking at the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
What's the 2020 RNC speaker lineup?
Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Trump campaign:
Monday, Aug. 24
- Theme of the night: "Land of Promise"
- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
- Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
- Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
- Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
- Amy Johnson Ford
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Natalie Harp
- Charlie Kirk
- Kim Klacik
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey
- Sean Parnell
- Andrew Pollack
- Donald Trump, Jr.
- Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Theme of the night: "Land of Opportunity"
- First Lady Melania Trump
- The Honorable Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Eric Trump
- Tiffany Trump
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Theme of the night: "Land of Heroes"
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
- Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
- The Honorable Keith Kellogg
- Jack Brewer
- Sister Dede Byrne
- Madison Cawthorn
- Scott Dane
- Clarence Henderson
- Ryan Holets
- Michael McHale
- Burgess Owens
- Lara Trump
Thursday, Aug. 27
- Theme of the night: "Land of Greatness"
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
What is the RNC?
The party nominating conventions historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns. During a normal year, party members converge in one city, holding meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches.
