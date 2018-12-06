GEORGE H.W. BUSH

21 cannon salute planned in Alameda to honor Pres. George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

There's going to be a 21 cannon salute for 21 minutes in Alameda Thursday to honor former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
There's going to be a 21 cannon salute for 21 minutes in Alameda Thursday to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

MORE: Family and friends honor Bush 41 at private service

The U.S. Coast Guard Base in Alameda will conduct the salute starting a noon Thursday, honoring the burial of the 41st president of the United States.

It's one of many moving tributes across the California and the U.S. for Mr. Bush.

For more stories and videos about former Pres. George H.W. Bush, visit this page.

PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralmemorialAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
More Politics
Top Stories
Southwest flight out of Oakland rolls off runway at Burbank Airport
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster recounts alleged assault
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
I-5 completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
Rocket launcher, 800 pounds of pot seized in massive bust in San Jose
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
VIDEO: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
More News