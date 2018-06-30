U.S. & WORLD

3 black senators introduce bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice contains 800 steel monuments that each represent a county in the United States where lynchings took place. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
The three African-American members of the U.S. Senate have introduced legislation that would make lynching a federal crime.

Sponsored by Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Tim Scott, R-SC, the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act of 2018 would classify lynching, the mob-fueled killing of an accused person without due process, as a deprivation of human rights punishable by prison time.

The proposed legislation cites more than 4,700 lynchings reported in all but four states between 1882 and 1968, calling lynching the "ultimate expression of racism in the United States following Reconstruction" and noting that "99 percent of all perpetrators escaped punishment by state or local officials."

According to the text of the bill, seven presidents called for an end to lynching in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and the House of Representatives passed multiple anti-lynching measures between 1920 and 1940. The Senate, though, "failed to enact anti-lynching legislation despite repeated requests by civil rights groups, presidents, and the House of Representatives."

The bill comes more than a decade after 90 senators passed a resolution formally apologizing to lynching victims and acknowledging the decades-long failure to get an anti-lynching law on the books.

"Lynching is a dark, despicable part of our history. Passing an anti-lynching law is long overdue," Harris said in a tweet.

In a Facebook post, Booker added that the act "will right historical wrongs by acknowledging our country's stained past and codifying into law our commitment to abolishing this shameful practice."

"This measure is certainly well past due and I am glad to be able to join in efforts that will underscore the severity of this crime," Scott said in a statement. "This piece of legislation sends a message that together, as a nation, we condemn the actions of those that try to divide us with violence and hate."

In addition to Harris, Booker and Scott, the bill lists more than a dozen Democratic co-sponsors as well as independent Sens. Angus King and Bernie Sanders. While he has not formally endorsed the newly introduced legislation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently voiced support for the idea of an anti-lynching bill, Harris' office said.

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and dozens of members of the Congressional Black Caucus introduced a piece of companion legislation, H.R. 6086, in the U.S. House of Representatives on June 13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscivil rightsu.s. & worldhistorygovernmenthate crimekamala harriscory bookerWashington DC
Related
Memorial recognizes victims of lynching, racial violence in America
U.S. & WORLD
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News