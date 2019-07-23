WASHINGTON (KGO) -- Former FBI director Robert Mueller will testify before Congress on Wednesday about the Trump-Russia investigation. ABC7's Kumasi Aaron spoke with ABC News Chief Justice Corespondent Pierre Thomas about what we may expect to see and hear.
ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas previews Robert Mueller's testimony
