2018-ELECTION

Alameda County voters utilize drive through ballot box as they weigh in on transportation measure

EMBED </>More Videos

Alameda County residents utilized a drive through ballot drop box Thursday on Fallon Street in Oakland, right outside the Registrar of Voters Office. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Alameda County residents utilized a drive through ballot drop box Thursday on Fallon Street in Oakland, right outside the Registrar of Voters Office.

Convenience is the overarching trend in voting, says Registrar Tim Dupuis.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day voting guide

All Bay Area voters are being asked to vote Regional Measure 3. It's a proposed toll increase of three dollars for the Bay Area's seven state-owned bridge. The Golden Gate Bridge is excluded because it has its own district. The money would fund 35 transportation projects with an emphasis on mass transportation.

It's estimated the toll increases would raise $4.5 billion over 25 years. The toll increase would occur $1 at a time starting in 2019, then again in 2022, with the last installment in 2025.

Supporters say it would help relieve Bay Area traffic congestion.

RELATED: Blue wave? California primary could be a sign for November

Those opposed say Alameda County and Contra Costa County residents would carry the burden of the toll while the South Bay would benefit, but pay less. That's due to the location of the bridges and who utilizes them.

Traditionally, primaries have lower returns. Dupuis says so far, he's seeing average numbers.



"If we base it on the last gubernatorial election, we're going to look at about 30 percent turnout, 35 percent turnout," said Dupuis.

He expects an influx of ballots being dropped of this hour as people get off work. Ballots have to be postmarked June 5 so those will likely make it to the registrar's by Thursday. He says the election in Alameda County will be certified before the end of June.

PHOTOS: Election Day 2018 #iVoted selfie photos

Measure 3 needs a simple majority to pass, that's 50 percent plus one.

Another closely watched race in Alameda County is District Attorney featuring an incumbent and a political newcomer.

Current District Attorney Nancy O'Malley is on the ballot again. O'Malley was the first woman elected to the position in Alameda County she's been DA for 10 years. She's endorsed by U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Diane Feinstein.

Her challenger is civil rights attorney Pamela Price. Price came to prominence in the Bay Area while representing a teenager at the center of a sex scandal involving police agencies across the East Bay. Price received a large campaign contribution from Lauren Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Price has been endorsed by a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and other progressives.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionvote 2018election 2018votingalameda countyOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
Bay Area June 2018 Election Day voting guide
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News