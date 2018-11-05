ELECTION

Alameda County voting for midterm approaching 2016 general election numbers

It looked more like election day then the day before at the Alameda County Registrar of Voters in downtown Oakland, where people were lined up all day to cast their ballots. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It may be election eve, but it looks a lot like the day itself at the Alameda County Registrar of Voters in downtown Oakland, where people were lined up all day to cast their ballots.

"We're prepared for a big turnout," said Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis. "We're seeing a turnout that's at a pace equal to the last general presidential. I think there are a number of issues that are on the ballot that are interesting to people."

RELATED: 2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

Dupuis says the turnout for Tuesday's midterm is expected to approach the 75-percent levels Alameda County delivered for the presidential election in 2016.



Some in line at the registrar's office in downtown Oakland are taking advantage of conditional voting, which allows someone to register and vote even if they missed the deadline.

Outside the registrar's office on Fallon Street, cars lined up at a mobile drop off location with hardly a break in the action.

And in Berkeley, the drop off box in front of City Hall was stuffed full for a short time on the weekend, but fully operational after election workers cleared it out this morning.


It seems all over Alameda County, voters are all-in on this election.

"Oh I think it's really important," said Berkeley voter Carolyn Novosel. "We have to change the tenor in the politics of our country right now."

RELATED: 2018 CALIFORNIA VOTING GUIDE: What you need to know about the midterm elections

"Everyone should vote, it's your right," said Ron DeGeorge. "People die for the right to vote so it's important."

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
