Andrew Yang: It's a mistake to think Trump is 'the cause of all our problems'

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang says Democrats are making a mistake when they act like President Donald Trump is "the cause of all our problems."

Yang said during the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire on Friday night that Trump is "a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades."

Yang says Democrats need to instead work on "treating the disease" by tackling issues such as automation of jobs and corporations like Amazon that have avoided paying federal income tax.

He pointed to swing states like Iowa and Ohio that Trump captured in 2016, saying, "These communities are seeing their way of live get blasted into smithereens."
