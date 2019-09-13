Politics

Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month

HOUSTON, Texas -- Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang received cheers in the debate hall Thursday night when he announced he wants to give away $1,000 a month to 10 Americans who sign up on his website.

The offer came as the 10 Democratic candidates made their introductions to the audience at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

SEE ALSO: Andrew Yang supporters looking for momentum in Houston

The "Freedom Dividend," as Yang calls it, is a policy proposal he has made on the campaign trail, where every single American adult would receive a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, regardless of work status.

Yang said in order to qualify for his offer, voters should visit www.Yang2020.com.

According to the giveaway rules, anyone 18 or older living in the U.S., Puerto Rico or Washington, D.C. are eligible to enter.

Participants who enter their full name, email and zip code between now and Sept. 19, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST are eligible for the prize.

Up to 10 winners will be selected to receive $1,000 for a 12-month period. Taxes, of course, are yours to pay on the prize.

WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE


SEE ALSO: Andrew Yang breaks from debate prep to shoot hoops
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustoncontestsmoneydebatedemocratselection2020 presidential election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
EXCLUSIVE: Autopsy report in death of Italian police officer, Bay Area teens under arrest
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
Police say man accidentally set on fire in Concord
Heat Advisory in effect for Bay Area
Show More
How to watch live stream of next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
BART Board approves $227 million purchase and renovation of new HQ building
Trump visiting Baltimore for first time since disparaging it
How 2020 Democrats want to overhaul criminal justice laws
Debate offers Harris chance to regain momentum in 2020 race
More TOP STORIES News