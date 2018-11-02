BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) --An investigation involving the FBI, ATF and Postal Inspector's Office took place at the post office in Burlingame last night.
Authorities have not made clear why they were there, but this comes exactly one week after a potentially explosive device addressed to billionaire activist Tom Steyer was found there.
It was one of more than a dozen such devices mailed out around the country.
Officials have not said if this new investigation is related to last week's devices.