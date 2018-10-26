POLITICS

Authorities investigate suspicious package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package in Sacramento that was addressed to Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris, according to ABC News. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Authorities in Sacramento are investigating a suspicious package addressed to Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris, sources tell ABC News.

The Colonial Station post office is now closed. An FBI Evidence Response Team and bomb techs are on scene along with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Bomb Squad.

Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare.

RELATED: What we know about suspect arrested in mailed pipe bomb scare

He was arrested at an auto parts store in the nearby city of Plantation.


Court records show Sayoc has a history of arrests.

