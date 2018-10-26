Authorities investigate suspicious package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris

The Colonial Station post office is now closed. An FBI Evidence Response Team and bomb techs are on scene along with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Bomb Squad.
Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare.
He was arrested at an auto parts store in the nearby city of Plantation.
Court records show Sayoc has a history of arrests.
#DEVELOPING Joseph Tande lives just a few doors down from the So. Sac post office that is now surrounded by police tape, @FBI officers and bomb squad vehicles. @ABC confirms a suspicious package addressed to @KamalaHarris found this morning. #abc7now @SaccoSheriff pic.twitter.com/0vTVmtRrn4— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018
#DEVELOPING @SaccoSheriff confirms their bomb unit is one of at least two handling suspicious package addressed to @KamalaHarris at So Sacramento post office. Officers talking to residents on side street...telling them to shelter in place, appears device still here. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/EyrbOZiIKK— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018
#BREAKING Thia is the scene outside the Colonial Station post office south of Sacramento, where suspicious pkg addressed to @KamalaHarris reportedly discovered this morning. pic.twitter.com/D65tjjFAKP— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018