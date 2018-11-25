POLITICS

Bay Area activists call for U.S. to grant asylum to caravan refugees

Demonstrators in San Francisco's Mission District spent the day calling for the U.S. to grant asylum to those who are seeking it. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
TIJUANA, Mexico (KGO) --
There was a small, but vocal solidarity rally in San Francisco's Mission District Sunday in support of asylum seekers from the refugee caravan at the U.S. - Mexico border.

The rally was organized by answercoalition.org.

"The U.S. is acting like we are being invaded. It's a complete lie," said activist Gloria La Riva.

In the meantime, there were moments of chaos on the U.S. border with Mexico Sunday, as some migrants tried to breach the fence at San Ysidro and clashed with border patrol agents.



Some protesters were enveloped with tear gas after rushing the fence separating the two countries. U.S. border agents fired the teargas, according to Associated Press.

The border crossing at San Ysidro and Tijuana was closed temporarily on Sunday due to the clashes.

President Trump has already threatened to shut down the entire U.S. border with Mexico until the situation can be brought under control.

Witness Polo Murillo says he captured this video while driving from San Diego, Calif. into Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Murillo says he saw and heard the tear gas canisters and then saw people running from the border.

Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing between Tijuana and California.

