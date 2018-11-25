Bay Area activists call for U.S. to grant asylum to caravan refugees

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGO) --There was a small, but vocal solidarity rally in San Francisco's Mission District Sunday in support of asylum seekers from the refugee caravan at the U.S. - Mexico border.
The rally was organized by answercoalition.org.
"The U.S. is acting like we are being invaded. It's a complete lie," said activist Gloria La Riva.
In the meantime, there were moments of chaos on the U.S. border with Mexico Sunday, as some migrants tried to breach the fence at San Ysidro and clashed with border patrol agents.
Solidarity rally happening now at 24th & Mission #SF to support #CaravanCrisis at US border. pic.twitter.com/BTlVB98bbn— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 25, 2018
Some protesters were enveloped with tear gas after rushing the fence separating the two countries. U.S. border agents fired the teargas, according to Associated Press.
The border crossing at San Ysidro and Tijuana was closed temporarily on Sunday due to the clashes.
President Trump has already threatened to shut down the entire U.S. border with Mexico until the situation can be brought under control.
