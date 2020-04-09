bernie sanders

'He has to earn our votes': Bay Area Bernie Sanders supporters 'can't guarantee' they'll vote for Biden

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Bernie Sanders out of the Democratic presidential race, the question turns to what happens next?

"Joe Biden was clearly going to be the nominee," ABC7 News contributor and San Francisco Chronicle Insider Phil Matier told ABC7 News, referring to Biden's 300 plus delegate lead over Sanders.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign, leaving Joe Biden as likely nominee
"The questions facing the Democratic party right now are, what are Bernie Sanders' voters going to do?"

Will the Sanders coalition get behind former Vice President Joe Biden -- the new presumptive Democratic presidential nominee? Among some Sanders supporters in the Bay Area, the answer is not necessarily.

"My personal philosophy is any Republican is worth beating and Trump is worth beating," Brandon Harami, who co-chairs the group San Francisco Berniecrats told ABC7 News. "But I can't guarantee that people are going to automatically switch to Biden. He has to do the work to earn the votes."

RELATED: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down, will head first lady's staff

Sierra McVicar and Michael Young, who help run the group Bay Area for Bernie, agree. They say it's going to take more than an endorsement from Sanders to get his supporters to vote for Biden.

"What will not work is Bernie Sanders just telling everyone to vote for Joe Biden," Young said. "Bernie Sanders is not just some cult leader who can command loyalty of his supporters."
"He has to earn our votes. He has to try, and he hasn't been trying," McVicar added.

On Wednesday morning after Sanders' announcement, Biden did appear to make an effort to reach out to Sanders supporters.

"I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country," he wrote in a statement posted on Medium.

RELATED: Democratic National Convention postponed to August due to coronavirus outbreak

Harami, Young and McVicar say Biden needs to endorse policies, such as Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal, in order to geninuely earn their votes.

Still, because of the electoral college, they recognize being a voter in California is far different than being a voter in other states.

"I live in California and California is a deeply blue state. I feel my vote has to be earned," McVicar said. "Now, if I lived in a swing state or a red state, or even a purple state that's a swing state, I would certainly vote for Joe Biden over Doanld Trump."

"I do feel Joe Biden has the ability to earn my vote, to earn all of our votes if he tries," she said.

Go here for the latest news stories and videos about politics and the 2020 election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscobernie sanderspresidential racevote 2020joe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BERNIE SANDERS
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
3 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders
3 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders
Biden, Sanders take on coronavirus pandemic during Democratic debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man battling COVID-19 shares his experience: 'I was terrified'
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
CA getting technology to sterilize used masks, emergency director says
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
Outcry over racial data grows as coronavirus slams black Americans
6 dead, 53 infected with COVID-19 at Hayward skilled nursing facility
Coronavirus: Businesses, individuals must report protective equipment in Santa Clara Co.
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from SoCal nursing home
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News