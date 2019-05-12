trade

Bay Area businesses say prices will rise due to trade war with China

By Lisa Amin Gulezian
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The trade war with China has begun and it seems the biggest losers will be consumers.

David Wong is already warning his customers at Cosmic Computers in the Sunset. The Chinese wholesalers he buys from are jacking up their prices and he needs to make a profit, too.

"Now if I get it for 15 bucks, I have to sell it for 15 with the margin. The consumer will feel all that," Wong said.

Meantime, the cost for everything inside Camera Source in Chinatown will go up.

Luggage, magnets, keychains, t-shirts -- all of the souvenirs here are made in China.



Owner Shahram Raie said, "Everything, A-Z, if supplier is telling me cost is up by 20 percent then 20 percent is raised on everything."

This is all part of the new tariffs imposed on China.

The Trump administration is renewing the trade war with China after negotiations ended without a deal Friday.

The president said, "And look, President XI is a great guy, friend of mine. But he is for China. We are the piggybacked piggy bank that everybody wants to rob."

Prof. Alex Field teaches economy at Santa Clara University and said, "It's going to cost more for goods imported from Asia, particularly electronic goods. It's not going to be good for American consumers."

The administration added 25 percent tariffs on 6,000 goods from China.

This is expected to push prices up on a wide variety of items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscobusinesschinau.s. & worldpresident donald trumptrade
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRADE
Warriors trade Iguodala, first-round draft pick to Grizzlies
Who is D'Angelo Russell?
Warriors to sign D'Angelo Russell to max contract, trade Iguodala to Grizzlies, ESPN reports
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: How much tariffs will cost Americans, Apple to disclose iPhone performance information
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News