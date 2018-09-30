The Brett Kavanaugh hearing in Washington D.C. drew tens of thousands of people in protest, including a Bay Area couple who had no plans to join in the demonstrations, but were just in town to attend a family event.Once they heard the testimony on Capitol Hill, Bonnee and Albraham Elterman felt compelled to do something they had rarely done before."I'd actually only protested twice in my life, and the first one was at the Women's March and now it's at the Supreme Court," said Bonnee Elterman."Of course it effects women the most, but it effects everybody because it's an issue of respect...and decency," said Abraham Elterman.Barely 24 hours removed from their experience in D.C., the Eltermans wanted to keep their activism rolling by hosting a fundraiser here at the coffee shop they own in Albany.The couple decided the big Dinner With Albany event would be the perfect backdrop for a bake sale, to raise money for Bay Area Women Against Rape, with a big assist from their employees at Hal's Office Coffee."They felt like this is their way of coping, and their way of feeling active and their way of staying engaged," said Bonnee Elterman.After all, the Eltermans found after their unplanned activism in D.C., they couldn't just sit and watch, not now, not at this time in history.