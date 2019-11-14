Politics

Bay Area DACA recipients walk out of class in support of program

By David Louie
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Here in the Bay Area, DACA recipients walked out of classes to voice their support for DACA on Tuesday. In many cases, they were accompanied by a school administrator to ensure their safety.

A contingent from Evergreen Valley High School started their walk right after lunch recess. A trek of just over three miles to meet up with fellow ninth through 12th graders from 10 other schools and colleges across San Jose.

Santa Clara County estimates 23,000 young people were eligible for the DACA program, started under the Obama administration. However, the string of legal challenges and the case before the Supreme Court have left people like Del Mar High School senior Ari Zarate unsure about her future.

"I actually feel very emotional and unsure if anything happens to me and the other 800,000 people," said Zarate.

Zarate just turned 18, and she's starting to think about applying for college. She joined a rally at Hillview Park where she told fellow students how she'd like to become a teacher and possibly go to law school. However, her undocumented status makes her future uncertain.

The dozens and dozens of students who rallied here in East San Jose had similar stories and concerns, leading them to speak up and to speak out, even though they are 3,000 miles away from others who have been rallying outside the Supreme Court in Washington.

They're hopeful their voices are being heard.

"I'm pretty sure they're listening and they can't silence our dreams or our voices anymore."
Related topics:
politicseast san joseimmigration reformdacaimmigrationu.s. supreme court
