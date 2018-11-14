POLITICS

Bay Area doctor's tweet spurs gun debate

EMBED </>More Videos

When Bay Area, Dr. Judy Melinek saw a recent Tweet from the National Rifle Association she decided to let the world know exactly what she thought about it. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As a forensic pathologist in the Bay Area, Dr. Judy Melinek spends much of her time describing the way a single bullet has killed someone. But when she saw a recent Tweet from the National Rifle Association she decided to let the world know how many shooting deaths she's seen.

"I tweeted back, 'do you know how many bullets I pull out of Cadavers weekly. This isn't just my lane, this is my F-n highway'," explains Dr. Melinek.

The NRA had recently told doctors to, "Stay in their Lane." The group was upset after the American College of Physicians issued guidelines for doctors to help protect patients from Gun Violence.

But the timing of the NRA's warning couldn't have been more explosive. Just hours after the post, a gunman opened fire at a Bar in Thousand Oaks, killing a dozen people. Dr. Melinek says she was heading into an autopsy and thought enough is enough.

"I do think America needs to hear from doctors, because it's the emergency room physicians and the trauma surgeons and the forensic pathologists who bear the brunt of the responsibility of patching these cases up," says Dr. Melinek.

And plenty of people are hearing her. Dr. Melinek's response quickly went viral, with more than half a million likes. Other doctors joined in under the hashtag: #ThisIsOurLane. She believes the power of doctors speaking out about the toll they see daily from gun-violence could help drive the campaign for safer gun laws. Even if it means standing up to the politically powerful.

"I'm not afraid of the NRA," she says. "I'm afraid of guns."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstwittergun lawsgunsgun violencesocial mediabay area
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border in Tijuana
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
Pres. Trump approves expedited request for disaster declaration for California
More Politics
Top Stories
A creative lie lands thieves thousands of dollars in Louis Vuitton merchandise
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Expert says only some masks protect user from bad air
Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family
LIST: Schools closed, reopened due to Camp Fire smoke
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence
Show More
Quick-thinking OPD officer resuscitates homeless newborn
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Gov. Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tour Camp Fire zone
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Elderly couple credits neighbor for their survival of deadly Camp Fire
More News