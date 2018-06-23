Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3644822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7's Cheryl Jennings traveled with a Bay Area humanitarian group that's raised 1,000 pounds of clothes and toys to donate to shelters serving migrant children in Texas, and was there as they helped a mother and her child who fled violence in Honduras. (KGO-TV)