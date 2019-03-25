Bay Area lawmakers react to Mueller report summary

The #Mueller report is out and along with it came mixed reactions. @pnjaban says she’s “angry that as an Americans citizen our democracy was hijacked for the last two years by these totally false allegations,” and added ⬇️ @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/2QeQXUKaed — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) March 25, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Mueller report is out-- along with it came mixed reactions."I'm angry that as an American citizen our democracy was hijacked for the last two years by these totally false allegations," said Harmeet K. Dhillon, the National Committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for CA.In the key findings report that was released, Special Counsel Robert Mueller stated that after his investigation of Russia's efforts to interfere in the presidential elections he didn't find conspiracy despite multiple offers from Russians during the campaign.Congresswoman Anna Eshoo said she wants to see those findings and see why Mr. Mueller's report states that "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.""We need to know what he said. What he did. How he arrived at it," said Eshoo, and added, "Obstruction of justice and the president not being exonerated from that really belongs in the congress. Congress is the body that needs to take that up."The National Committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California says it's time to move on."We are never going to get those two years back as a country. He is never going to get those two years back. People like Hope picks and Michael Caputo and Americans who were spied are never going to get their time back, their attorney fees back. There is no justice for those people," said Dhillon.Other members of congress put out statements asking for Attorney General William Barr to testify before Congress and explain his interpretation of the report.According to the Mueller report, a total of 19 lawyers assisted by a team of approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence analyst and forensic accountants worked in the findings of this conclusion.