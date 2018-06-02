GUN VIOLENCE

Bay Area rallies for Gun Violence Awareness Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Demonstrators walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday for Gun Violence Awareness Day. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Rallies took place in several Bay Area cities on Saturday to call attention to gun violence in our communities as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Santa Cruz Moms Demand Action held an orange-themed, famiy-friendly morning in John Franks Park at 418 Marnell Ave. in Santa Cruz. The event, which was open to the public, started at 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Demonstrators march across Golden Gate for Gun Violence Awareness Day
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday for Gun Violence Awareness Day.



A Wear Orange March took place across the Golden Gate Bridge. Participants checked in at 11:30 a.m. at the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge Plaza and at 12:30 p.m. at Vista Point in Marin County.

Organizers said those assembled on the San Francisco side of the bridge marched to Marin at noon, and there were speakers in Marin around 1 p.m.

RELATED: Marin County 13-year-old brings White House press secretary to tears with question about school shootings

"Join us on June 2nd to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day as we march across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to show we are united in the belief that we must do more to stop gun violence," the organizers posted on their Facebook page.

Wear Orange was inspired by friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15 year old Chicago student killed by gunfire, who decided to honor her life by wearing orange-the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves, organizers said.

Full coverage on gun violence here in the Bay Area and across the country.

ABC7 contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun violenceprotestrallyGolden Gate BridgeRedwood CitySanta Cruz
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Demonstrators march across Golden Gate for Gun Violence Awareness Day
GUN VIOLENCE
FBI hosts active shooter drill in Dublin
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
4-year-old accidentally fatally shoots toddler cousin in SoCal
Texas toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Law enforcement conducts several raids in San Mateo
More gun violence
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News