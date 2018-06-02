Bay Area rallies for Gun Violence Awareness Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3553720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Demonstrators walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Rallies took place in several Bay Area cities on Saturday to call attention to gun violence in our communities as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Santa Cruz Moms Demand Action held an orange-themed, famiy-friendly morning in John Franks Park at 418 Marnell Ave. in Santa Cruz. The event, which was open to the public, started at 10 a.m.A Wear Orange March took place across the Golden Gate Bridge. Participants checked in at 11:30 a.m. at the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge Plaza and at 12:30 p.m. at Vista Point in Marin County.Organizers said those assembled on the San Francisco side of the bridge marched to Marin at noon, and there were speakers in Marin around 1 p.m."Join us on June 2nd to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day as we march across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to show we are united in the belief that we must do more to stop gun violence," the organizers posted on their Facebook page.Wear Orange was inspired by friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15 year old Chicago student killed by gunfire, who decided to honor her life by wearing orange-the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves, organizers said.