Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal due in court

That’s all the Bay Area parents expected today. We just arrived at court. Tons of crews. I think we may be the only local Bay Area one. Once we’re parked and I’m settled I plan to do a FB live from my work page. https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

And at 4pm - Marci Palatella of Hillsborough & CEO of liquor distribution co. Alleged entrance exam cheating for son & alleged purported USC 🏈 recruit. Per crim complaint told Singer her & spouse “laugh everyday.” “We’re like it was worth every cent.” https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/yyTv0MOgdc — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

Also at 4pm - Margie Klapper who co-owns jewelry business & allegedly paid 15k for college entrance cheating exam for son. Son scored 30 out of 36 on ACT. Klapper to Singer, “Omg, I guess he’s not testing again.” “Yep, he’s brilliant.” https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/lteAM7m7dZ — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

4pm - Diane & Todd Blake expected in court. Allegedly paid 250k for daughter to be purported USC 🏐 recruit. Her athletic profile included alleged fake honors & 2 club volleyball teams, one of which ‘qualified’ her for junior nationals 3 yrs in a row https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/uLv86TCfjV — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

4pm - The Blakes, Margie Klapper & Marci Palatella expected to appear in court. More on each in separate tweets. https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/wYNNL0haWH — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

At 2pm Bill McGlashan set to appear. You may recall yesterday his PR rep told me his son had a diagnosed learning disability since 8th grade and that he didn’t use ‘side door,’ but govt says son was purported USC 🏈 recruit. McGlashan & Huneeus friends btw https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/jPWOm88Fd8 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

First to appear in court today at noon will be Agustin Huneeus, vineyard owner whose daughter was purported USC water polo recruit in photoshopped pic. Huneeus was concerned about this “blowing up in my face” per crim complaint. #VarsityBlues https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/QDeqersPm1 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

