Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal due in court

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
Six defendants from five Bay Area families will appear before a judge in Boston. They're among dozens charged in an illegal scheme to get their unqualified children into some of the nation's top colleges.
Among those scheduled to appear today are Mill Valley executive William McGlashan. Prosecutors say McGlashan paid $50,000 to bribe a proctor to improve his son's answers on the ACT.
RELATED: Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charge in college admissions scandal
ABC7 News I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow is in Boston to cover the Operation Varsity Blues hearings. Follow her coverage on Twitter, Facebook and her reports today on ABC7 News.
That’s all the Bay Area parents expected today. We just arrived at court. Tons of crews. I think we may be the only local Bay Area one. Once we’re parked and I’m settled I plan to do a FB live from my work page. https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019
And at 4pm - Marci Palatella of Hillsborough & CEO of liquor distribution co. Alleged entrance exam cheating for son & alleged purported USC 🏈 recruit. Per crim complaint told Singer her & spouse “laugh everyday.” “We’re like it was worth every cent.” https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/yyTv0MOgdc— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019
Also at 4pm - Margie Klapper who co-owns jewelry business & allegedly paid 15k for college entrance cheating exam for son. Son scored 30 out of 36 on ACT. Klapper to Singer, “Omg, I guess he’s not testing again.” “Yep, he’s brilliant.” https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/lteAM7m7dZ— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019
4pm - Diane & Todd Blake expected in court. Allegedly paid 250k for daughter to be purported USC 🏐 recruit. Her athletic profile included alleged fake honors & 2 club volleyball teams, one of which ‘qualified’ her for junior nationals 3 yrs in a row https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/uLv86TCfjV— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019
4pm - The Blakes, Margie Klapper & Marci Palatella expected to appear in court. More on each in separate tweets. https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/wYNNL0haWH— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019
At 2pm Bill McGlashan set to appear. You may recall yesterday his PR rep told me his son had a diagnosed learning disability since 8th grade and that he didn’t use ‘side door,’ but govt says son was purported USC 🏈 recruit. McGlashan & Huneeus friends btw https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/jPWOm88Fd8— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019
First to appear in court today at noon will be Agustin Huneeus, vineyard owner whose daughter was purported USC water polo recruit in photoshopped pic. Huneeus was concerned about this “blowing up in my face” per crim complaint. #VarsityBlues https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/QDeqersPm1— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019