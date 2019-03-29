Operation Varsity Blues

Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal due in court

FILE -- Stanford University

BOSTON (KGO) -- The Bay Area residents implicated in the college admissions cheating scandal are due in court today.



LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Six defendants from five Bay Area families will appear before a judge in Boston. They're among dozens charged in an illegal scheme to get their unqualified children into some of the nation's top colleges.

Among those scheduled to appear today are Mill Valley executive William McGlashan. Prosecutors say McGlashan paid $50,000 to bribe a proctor to improve his son's answers on the ACT.

RELATED: Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charge in college admissions scandal

