Bay Area residents relieved proposal to split California in 3 not moving forward

This is an undated image of the California state capitol in Sacramento. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A voter initiative to split California into three states was removed from this year's November ballot after the state Supreme Court stepped in.

The chance at a Golden State "triple threat" suffered a setback Wednesday.

RELATED: Measure to split California in 3 pulled from Nov. ballot

The state's highest court blocked Proposition 9 from appearing on the November ballot, preventing voters from having a say.

"I'm happy that they stepped in to say something about it," said Tyler Garland of San Jose.

The Bay Area would have been part of "Northern California."

The proposal qualified for the November ballot after its author and backer, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, gathered over 400,000 valid signatures.

But opponents argued the measure would abolish the state constitution and all state laws.

The court ruled "the potential harm in permitting the measure to remain on the ballot outweighs the potential harm in delaying the proposition to a future election."

RELATED: Plenty of obstacles remain if voters decide to split California in 3

"What the Supreme Court said today is this is a really big change that can't just be put on the ballot by a citizen initiative," said Melinda Jackson, San Jose State political science professor and chair of the department.

The proposal could come up again in a future election once it's fully scrutinized.

"It's unlikely that we would see this proposal be successful in the future again because there just doesn't seem to be a lot of popular support behind it," Jackson said.

This isn't the first go around at splitting up the state. A few years ago Draper's plan to break up California into 6 states also failed. Chances are it won't be the last time we see a similar effort.

"Maybe I'll start running a campaign to bring it back," joked Ike Gulesserian of Los Altos, who supported the break up.

The earliest the measure could come up is in 2020. ABC7 News reached out to the measure's proponents for comment but have yet to hear back.
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Feinsten snubbed as CA Democratic Party endorses de Leon
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
