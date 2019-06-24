Politics

'Game of Loans' author says Bernie Sanders' plan to eliminate student loan debt is absurd

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bernie Sanders unveiled his plan to eliminate student loan debt Monday and Beth Akers, author of 'Game of Loans', explains to ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Alexis Smith why she thinks he should have a new plan.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscobernie sandersbooksmoneytuitioncollegedebtstudent loans
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Show More
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
More TOP STORIES News