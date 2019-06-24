'Game of Loans' author says Bernie Sanders' plan to eliminate student loan debt is absurd

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bernie Sanders unveiled his plan to eliminate student loan debt Monday and Beth Akers, author of 'Game of Loans', explains to ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Alexis Smith why she thinks he should have a new plan.
