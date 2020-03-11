2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his Democratic campaign

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILSON RING
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

He told reporters in Burlington on Wednesday that he's not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before. The Vermont senator's path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Sanders acknowledged "we are losing the debate over electability" to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the fall. But he said he wants to force Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Sanders' supporters.

He said he was planning to do that in the debate scheduled with Biden on Sunday.

Sanders did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night. Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against Trump.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins 4 more states
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins hard-fought Michigan
Trump spurns Sessions, backs opponent for Alabama Senate
Yang calls for Democrats to rally around Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF issues ban on all group events larger than 1,000 people
Live coronavirus updates: Warriors to play home games without fans due to COVID-19 concerns
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
1,000 passengers hope to disembark Grand Princess today
Preeminent Houston rodeo to end early due to coronavirus concerns
Show More
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as official warns of worse
SF high school student, parents positive for coronavirus
AccuWeather forecast: Another chance of showers across the South Bay
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News