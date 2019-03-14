Rep. Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4354561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 5 facts about Beto O'Rourke

EL PASO, Texas -- After weeks of speculation, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke finally announced Thursday that is he running for president in 2020.O'Rourke, a Democrat, made the announcement in a video with his wife Amy by his side."Amy and I are happy to share with you that I am running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America," O'Rourke said.On Sunday, O'Rourke deflected questions about his presidential run during an appearance at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin for the premiere of the documentary about his 2018 senate campaign.O'Rourke challenged incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in November, but narrowly lost to the longtime senator, who has held his seat since 2013. Since the loss, O'Rourke hadn't ruled out a potential 2020 bid but stayed mum about whether he'd actually run until now.The former congressman joins a packed field of Democrats who have already thrown their hats in the ring for the nation's highest office.Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Cory Booker, and Sen. Kamala Harris are among the many Democrats who are making a bid for the White House.Former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet announced whether he'll run.On the heels of his announcement Thursday, O'Rourke, 46, plans to make a series of stops in Iowa, which hosts the first caucuses of the 2020 presidential nominating campaign.He'll be back in El Paso, his hometown, on March 30 for a campaign kickoff event.