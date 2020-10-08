'I'm not going to waste my time': Trump backs out of next week's virtual presidential debate, Biden to hold alternate event

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6660454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First presidential debate between Trump, Biden: VIDEOS (1 of 13) The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he's backing out of the next presidential debate after the nonpartisan commission that organizes the event announced that next week's town hall would be held virtually in light of the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.Both Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaign and Trump's camp are pushing for the Commission on Presidential Debates to move the town hall-style debate to Thursday, Oct. 22. The president's team also wants to push a third and final presidential debate to Thursday, Oct. 29.The CPD announced Thursday that both candidates would be expected to attend the Oct. 15 debate from remote locations, while the moderator, CSPAN's Steve Scully, and undecided voters would gather in Miami, Florida, as originally planned.Trump's campaign responded quickly to the announcement, saying he will not attend a virtual debate and planned instead to host a rally."I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That is not what debating is all about," the president told Fox Business Thursday morning. "You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it's ridiculous."The Trump campaign statement called the move "pathetic" and "a sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden."The Biden camp responded later and said the former vice president will "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th" after Trump pulled out of next week's virtual town hall debate.In a statement, the campaign said Trump "clearly does not want to face questions from the voters about his failures on COVID and the economy" asked the debate commission to push the town hall debate back a week "so that the President is not able to evade accountability."The debate change announcement comes days after Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19. The president was still contagious when he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday, but his doctors have not provided any detailed update on his status.Biden, for his part, said he and Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president remains COVID positive.Before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the CPD indicated that it would make changes to the debate format following a raucous first presidential showdown. The Sept. 29 presidential debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace.Despite an unprecedented election year, this would not be the first time two presidential candidates are debating remotely. Sixty years ago, former president John F. Kennedy participated in 1960's third presidential debate from ABC studios in New York City, while Republican presidential nominee Richard Nixon was at ABC studios in Los Angeles.The next presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15. The CPD has not announced planned changes to the final debate on Thursday, Oct. 22.: A previous version of this report suggested that a Biden-Trump "virtual" debate would be the first of its kind in American history.