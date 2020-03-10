2020 presidential election

Joe Biden has testy exchange with auto worker over gun rights, 2nd Amendment

DETROIT -- Joe Biden has faced down a pro-gun worker in a testy exchange over his plan to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Biden spoke at an auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday and then was confronted by a worker in a hard hat who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." Biden used an expletive to tell the worker he was "full of" it and hushed an aide who was trying to end the conversation.

Biden went on to say he supports the Second Amendment but added: "Do you need 100 rounds?"

The worker pointed to a "viral video" in which he alleged Biden said he would take away people's guns. Biden replied that he "did not say that" and that the video was "lying."

Biden otherwise received an overwhelmingly positive response from construction workers while courting the union vote in a final push as Michigan residents vote in the presidential primary.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichigansecond amendmentgun controljoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LIVE: Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events amid coronavirus concerns
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Supporters blanket Harvard wall with thank-you notes to Elizabeth Warren
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Outbreak: 2 new cases in Santa Clara Co., 157 cases in California, officials say
LIVE: More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Coronavirus Outbreak: Santa Clara County universities, schools make changes
SF Mayor announces temporary housing plans for patients, homeless exposed to COVID-19
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Show More
Grand Princess passenger says windowless ship quarantine was like solitary confinement
Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
WATCH IN 60: Grand Princess docked, Led Zeppelin lawsuit, Tesla's milestone
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers best south today
More TOP STORIES News