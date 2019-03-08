President Donald Trump

Bill Shine resigns White House communications post

In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine waits for President Donald Trump to walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.

WASHINGTON -- Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump's re-election campaign as a senior adviser.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that Trump accepted Shine's resignation Thursday evening. The resignation is effective Friday.

Trump says in a statement released by the White House that Shine "has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration." Trump says he looks forward to working with Shine on the campaign.
