SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --Only 16 percent of women in major corporations in the United States sit on boards.
A new bill waiting to be signed by Governor Brown would require publicly traded companies based in California to hire more women on their boards.
Lyanne Melendez will have more on support and opposition to Senate Bill 826 starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.
SB 826 would require public traded companies based in California to hire more women on their boards. It’s on @JerryBrownGov desk waiting for his signature. pic.twitter.com/kFe3qlTIC7— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 4, 2018