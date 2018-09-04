CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION

Bill would require publicly traded companies in Calif. to hire more women on boards

A board room is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Only 16 percent of women in major corporations in the United States sit on boards.

A new bill waiting to be signed by Governor Brown would require publicly traded companies based in California to hire more women on their boards.

