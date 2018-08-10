POLITICS

Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3

The billionaire behind the measure to split California into three parts said he is officially giving up the effort after a lawsuit was filed to remove the inititiative from the November ballot.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The billionaire behind the measure to split California into three parts said he is officially giving up the effort.

This comes after the backer of the initiative asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit trying to remove it from the November ballot.

RELATED: Man behind plan to split California in 3 appeals to Supreme Court

The Cal 3 initiative would have split the state into Northern California, California and Southern California.

Draper spent over $1 million to qualify his initiative for the ballot.

He argued the state had become ungovernable because of its size and diversity.
