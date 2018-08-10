Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3

The billionaire behind the measure to split California into three parts said he is officially giving up the effort.This comes after the backer of the initiative asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit trying to remove it from the November ballot.The Cal 3 initiative would have split the state into Northern California, California and Southern California.Draper spent over $1 million to qualify his initiative for the ballot.He argued the state had become ungovernable because of its size and diversity.