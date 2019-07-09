2020 presidential election

San Francisco billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer reconsiders 2020 presidential run

SAN FRANCISCO -- Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer may be reconsidering a bid for the White House.

MORE: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

In January, Steyer told ABC7 News that he decided against running in the 2020 presidential election, but according to Politico, the San Francisco philanthropist and liberal activist held a private conference call with several organizations and his Sacramento office last week to share the news.

Steyer has been an ardent opponent of President Trump's policies and has pumped millions into a campaign to impeach him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopresidential racetom steyerpoliticselectionu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pete Buttigieg in Bay Area for 2 fundraisers
Local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post draws condemnation
President Trump's campaign selling pack of plastic straws
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News