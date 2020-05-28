Politics

Black Lives Matter demonstrators shut down busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The march resulted in a violent confrontation with police, including the smashing of CHP cruiser windows, and the shutting down of the 101 Freeway near downtown.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 people participated in the event, starting near City Hall and then marching through downtown.

Video: Protesters smash window of CHP cruisers near downtown LA
Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers
EMBED More News Videos

Black Lives Matter protesters surrounded a police car and smashed a back window during a demonstration in Los Angeles.



It appears the event was not cleared with city officials in advance as there was a minimal police presence in the area.

RELATED: Minneapolis mayor: Officer who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged

At one point, dozens of protesters wandered onto part of the 101 Freeway near downtown and surrounded a CHP cruiser.

The cruiser tried to escape the crowd and someone smashed the back window with a skateboard.

As the CHP car tried to flee, a man rode on the car's hood for a few seconds, then fell off and appeared to hit his head as he fell to the ground. He then remained motionless as a crowd gathered around him.

A second CHP vehicle tried to assist and was also surrounded and had its window smashed. That vehicle also left.

Crowds were blocking downtown streets in the area of Temple and Los Angeles streets as they carried signs and stood still in the intersection.

Downtown LA protester: "It's not right. We're sick of it."
EMBED More News Videos

A protester at the Black Lives March in downtown Los Angeles talks about how disturbed he was at the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.



The march was a reaction to the death of Floyd and video showing an officer placing his knee of Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on the ground.

One protester talked to ABC7 about how disturbed he was about seeing the video of the George Floyd arrest.

"When I saw the video of George Floyd getting murdered in cold blood, I've never felt anything like that in my life, man," he said.

"To know there's so many people just trying to do the right thing and just make a life and live, and the police brutality that continues to happen to black people over and over in this country is unacceptable."

"To be out here in this peaceful protest and they have riot gear and rubber bullets like were terrorists? It's not right. We're sick of it. No justice, no peace."

Some in the crowd were also seen burning an American flag.



At the start of the protest, the crowds were packed tightly together, with few people observing social distancing. The use of masks appeared to be inconsistent.

Police were later able to get the crowds off the freeway. The crowd began thinning out later in the evening and no other incidents of violence were observed.

Video shows police officer kneeling on neck of George Floyd before his death

EMBED More News Videos

The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countydowntown lablack lives matterprotestpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
We break down Bay Area counties with most, least COVID-19 cases
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit
1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Hayward, police say
East Bay gym owner defies shelter-in-place, reopens amid COVID-19
Show More
Here's how California's unemployment extension program works
CA nail salons: Newsom to meet with lawmakers about guidelines to safely reopen
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
More TOP STORIES News