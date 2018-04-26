PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

'Black people don't have to be democrats' Chance the Rapper defends Kanye West's support for President Donald Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Chance the Rapper is defending fellow Chicago-born rapper Kanye West after West's recent tweets in support of President Donald Trump. (WLS)

By
Chance the Rapper is defending fellow Chicago-born rapper Kanye West after West's recent tweets in support of President Donald Trump.

EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West has divided his fans over his support for Trump.



Chance wrote on Twitter, "Black people don't have to be democrats" and said the next president is "gon be independent."

West has divided his fans over his support for Trump. On one tweet, West said, "you don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."



President Trump wrote back, saying, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"


West also tweeted out a picture of his signed "Make America Great Again" hat.


This isn't the first time Kanye and Trump have traded pleasantries; they also met at Trump Tower weeks after the election.

"I really feel that Kanye is a controversial celebrity," said Angel Elmore of Hyde Park Records. "He doesn't shine away from controversy. I am not surprised he would want to link up with someone who is just as controversial as him."

But in Chicago it's the rapper's tweet about Former President Barack Obama that is generating the most controversy. He tweeted: "Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed."


"I just feel like his comments towards Obama, that was just out of line seeing how he is a Chicago native," said Donavon Lake, a DJ.

"To answer the question, what has Obama done for Chicago, he gave a black man hope for Chicago. He gave a lot of other kids hope from Chicago," said Charles Protege, a DJ.

Now local fans want to know what Kanye West is doing for his hometown.

"We know Chance the Rapper, he's doing his part for the city of Chicago Public Schools. We know Common does his part here. But by Kanye West being one of the three most influential rappers of our time and he's not doing what he's supposed to do for the city, he can't talk about somebody else," Protege said.

West's wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted, "Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."


It's not the first time Kanye has been vocal about a president. In 2005, when he appeared during a concert for Hurricane Katrina relief and said "George Bush doesn't care about black people."

Click here for a look at more stories about President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschance the rapperkim kardashiandonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldentertainmentChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News