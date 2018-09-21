BRETT KAVANAUGH

Blasey Ford's attorney asks for another day to consider terms of testimony before hearing

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, will be talking to the FBI in San Francisco about online and telephone death threats against her family. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford is requesting another day to consider terms for her testimony.

RELATED: Trump questions how 'bad' alleged attack on Kavanaugh accuser was

The Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had set a 7 p.m. deadline, saying if the latest offer to testify Wednesday was not accepted, there would be a confirmation vote for Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday.

