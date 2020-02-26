2020 presidential election

Mike Bloomberg nearly says he 'bought' House freshmen during Democratic debate

Mike Bloomberg raises his hand during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg nearly misspoke to say he "bought" new Democratic members of the U.S. House.

Bloomberg was speaking at Tuesday night's debate in South Carolina about how he spent $100 million to help Democratic candidates flip U.S. House seats held by Republicans. He began to say "I bought," before catching himself and saying "I got them," noting their elections helped Nancy Pelosi become speaker of the House.

Bloomberg is one of the world's richest men and has funded numerous candidates and political causes.

President Donald Trump's campaign spokesman and eldest son were among those on Twitter highlighting the flub.

"Wow!!! He's admitting he BOUGHT those seats!" Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergdebatedemocrats2020 presidential electionprimary debate
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AP Fact Check: South Carolina Democratic debate
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Biden says he can best appeal to black voters, pledges to win SC primary
Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Calls for hate crime investigation after SF elderly man attacked
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
When is Steph Curry coming back? Steve Kerr sets the record straight on his return
Show More
Oakland PD personnel want answers after firing of chief
Suspect arrested, victim ID'd in Castro Valley hit-and-run
Driver in fatal Mountain View Tesla crash was playing video game, NTSB says
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
More TOP STORIES News