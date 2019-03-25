Politics

Breaking the Ice: Chasing Peace on the Korean Peninsula

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 News went to South Korea last month for an in-depth look at the political situation and how it might have changed after the 2018 Winter Games and a historic hockey game.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building peace and security on the Korean Peninsula is not easy-- but sports diplomacy may be helping.

ABC7 News went to South Korea last month for an in-depth look at the political situation and how it might have changed after the 2018 Winter Games and a historic hockey game.

But what happens when you look further?

How do the people who live in South Korea see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Is he really the dictator as portrayed in the West?

And what about the influence of K-Pop on the legacy of the games?

We answer all these questions, and much more in our special "Breaking the Ice."

Watch the full special in the player above.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicssouth koreaspecialsu.s. & worldnorth korea
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pittsburg principal allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries
Novato woman describes chaotic scene aboard disabled cruise ship in Norway
Thousands 'feel the bern' in SF at Sen. Bernie Sanders rally
Air advisory in Benicia lifted after air quality improves
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Show More
Indianapolis couple weds in superhero-themed ceremony at White Castle
Police say 1 dead, 5 injured in SF shooting
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
'The Conners' renewed for second season
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News