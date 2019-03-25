Breaking the Ice: Chasing Peace on the Korean Peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building peace and security on the Korean Peninsula is not easy-- but sports diplomacy may be helping.ABC7 News went to South Korea last month for an in-depth look at the political situation and how it might have changed after the 2018 Winter Games and a historic hockey game.But what happens when you look further?How do the people who live in South Korea see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Is he really the dictator as portrayed in the West?And what about the influence of K-Pop on the legacy of the games?We answer all these questions, and much more in our special "Breaking the Ice."