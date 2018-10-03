Brett Kavanaugh's freshman roommate at Yale disputes testimony

James Roche, Brett Kavanaugh's freshman roommate at Yale in Fall of 1983, is disputing what the Supreme Court nominee told the Senate Judicial Committee last week.
Roche said he has not been interviewed by the FBI about what he described as frequent heavy drinking by Kavanaugh.
"Brett stood out for his drinking. People drank a lot then. I drank a fair amount then. The other people in the suite drank a fair amount then. But Brett's drinking was unusual. As I was watching or listening to and listening and watching the testimony I couldn't believe what I was hearing. Because I would be in the room and he would be slurring and yelling and making loud noises. Yeah, very drunk," said Roche.
Roche told ABC News he knew Debbie Ramirez, the fellow student who became the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and believes her allegations.
