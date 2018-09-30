ABORTION

Brown vetoes bill to make abortion drugs available at CA public university clinics

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill by Sen. Connie Leyva that would have required public universities to offer abortion medication.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California won't become the first state to require its public universities to offer abortion medication at campus clinics despite legislative efforts.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation Sunday that called for the move.

The bill was meant to vastly expand access to abortion drugs for college students.

It would have required all 34 University of California and California State University campuses to make medication that induces abortion available at their health centers by 2022.


The public schools now refer students to outside providers.

Brown says in his veto message that the services are already widely available off-campus, making the legislation unnecessary.

Bill sponsor Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, says she will try again under the next governor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry brownabortioncalifornia legislationlawsbirthCSUcollegeSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ABORTION
Key GOP senator won't support SCOTUS nom opposed to Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court voids part of crisis pregnancy center law
Justices allow Arkansas to enforce abortion restrictions
Ireland votes overwhelmingly to repeal abortion ban, paving way for pro-choice laws
More abortion
POLITICS
Jerry Brown signs nation's toughest net neutrality measure
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
California Governor Jerry Brown signs BART housing bill into law
Jackie Speier questions investigation on Brett Kavanaugh
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
Ford has not been contacted by FBI yet in Kavanaugh investigation: Source
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
Jackie Speier questions investigation on Brett Kavanaugh
California Governor Jerry Brown signs BART housing bill into law
49ers lose to Chargers 29-27
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
Jerry Brown signs nation's toughest net neutrality measure
Show More
Hundreds take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in SF
Raiders beat Browns 45-42 for first win of the season
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
Trump officials: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
More News