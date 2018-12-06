HOUSTON, Texas --After spending years sitting in waiting, President George H.W. Bush's custom-painted train Bush 4141 took him on his final ride on Thursday.
Painted to resemble Air Force One, Union Pacific railroad honored President Bush with Bush 4141 back in 2005.
VIDEO: Dave Ward gives you an inside look at Bush 4141
Unlike other engines on the rails, Bush 4141 is the only one to have ever been driven by its namesake and a former U.S. president.
Michael Iden, who worked closely with the crew to create Bush 4141, was aboard the historic ride.
Iden says Bush requested to take a tour of the locomotive the day after it was dedicated to him.
A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Experience the legacy of President George H.W. Bush
To view on a mobile device or full screen, click here
"The president looked at us and said with a smile on his face, 'Do you mind if I take it on a drive?'" Iden said.
After a brief lesson, Bush took control of the train and went on his first ride.
Since then, Bush 4141 has been in storage.
The locomotive was called to duty to transport President Bush from Houston to his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library behind the Texas A&M campus.
WATCH: Bush 4141 arrives in Houston for funeral honors
REMEMBERING 41: Services planned to honor President George H.W. Bush
Late president #GeorgeHWBush will be the first since Dwight Eisenhower to be carried to his final resting place by train. As the casket is carried from Houston to College Station, our exhibit Trains Over Texas proudly displays this replica of the 4141 Train in his honor. pic.twitter.com/WVPhtYcDnF— HMNS (@hmns) December 6, 2018
'I love you, too' were George H.W. Bush's final words