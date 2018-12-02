GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President George H.W. Bush's custom-made train to transport him to final resting place

The specially designed Union Pacific train will have the honor of transporting President George H.W. Bush from Houston to his final resting place in College Station.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
After spending years sitting in waiting, President George H.W. Bush's custom-painted train Bush 4141 will take him on a final ride.

Painted to resemble Air Force One, Union Pacific railroad honored president Bush with Bush 4141 back in 2005.

EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush to be transported to Texas A&M presidential library aboard Bush 4141.


Unlike other engines on the rails, Bush 4141 is the only one to have ever been driven by its namesake and a former U.S. President.

Michael Iden, who worked closely with the crew to create Bush 4141, was aboard the historic ride.

Iden says Bush requested to take a tour of the locomotive a day just after it was dedicated to him.

"The president looked at us and said with a smile on his face, 'Do you mind if I take it on a drive?'" Iden said.

After a brief lesson, Bush took control of the train and went on his first ride.

Since then, Bush 4141 has been in storage.

Now, the locomotive has been called to duty to transport President Bush from Houston to his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library behind the Texas A&M campus next week.

REMEMBERING 41: Services planned to honor President George H.W. Bush
EMBED More News Videos

What to expect in days to come for George Bush services.

'I love you, too' were George H.W. Bush's final words
EMBED More News Videos

"I love you too" are George Bush's last words.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstrainsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A grace note for the ages
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A grace note for the ages
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
Flags at half-staff for 30 days after George H.W. Bush's death
More Politics
Top Stories
ABC7 helps police return stolen ashes to woman
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Life slowly settling down in Alaska after magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Nurse shark attacks Utah boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
Show More
CHP investigates bus fire that shut down I-580
Life is slowly settling down in Alaska after major quake
Griffin, Drummond lead Pistons over Curry, Warriors 111-102
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Former SF mayor recalls George H.W. Bush's visit after Loma Prieta earthquake
More News