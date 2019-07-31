pete buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg asked about being youngest 2020 Democratic candidate, hails 'new generation' of leaders

DETROIT -- Some Democratic presidential candidates aren't eager to make age an issue in the 2020 nominating fight.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the youngest candidate in the Democratic field at age 37. But he turned a discussion of age at Tuesday's debate into an attack on congressional Republicans for continuing to support President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders is the oldest candidate on the debate stage. But the 77-year-old Vermont senator says Democratic voters must look for a candidate with "vision."

Standing next to Sanders, Buttigieg is repeating his call for a "new generation" of Democratic leaders and praising the likes of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Age has been a prominent issue in Democrats' nominating fight. Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden would be the oldest newly inaugurated president if either wins.
