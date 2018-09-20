EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1942691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Even though straws are small, they can create serious environmental problems, so now a growing number of activists say it's time to just say no.

People who want straws with their drinks at California restaurants will have to ask for them under a new state law.The law signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown makes California the first state to bar full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws. It takes effect next year.The law doesn't ban plastic straws outright like some cities have.Restaurants that don't comply will get two warnings before being fined up to $300 per year. It will apply only to full-service restaurants, not fast food establishments.Democratic lawmakers who support the law call it a small step toward reducing ocean pollution.Critics argue California's new law is government overreach that won't significantly improve the environment. Some say restricting straws hurts disabled people who rely on them.