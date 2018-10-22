SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Republican candidate for governor John Cox is in the Bay Area.
He will be in the South Bay this morning for a rally to support Proposition 6 - which would repeal the state's gas tax.
The rally gets underway at 8 a.m. at Techbow Software Training Institute on Patrick Henry Drive in Santa Clara.
Before the rally, John Cox will join us live for a one-on-one interview. That's right here on ABC7 Mornings coming up at 6:40 a.m.
We've also extended an invite to Gavin Newsom to join us live here in studio, there has been no commitment yet from his campaign.
