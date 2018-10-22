2018-ELECTION

California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox to appear for interview on ABC7 Mornings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Republican candidate for governor John Cox is in the Bay Area.

He will be in the South Bay this morning for a rally to support Proposition 6 - which would repeal the state's gas tax.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California gubernatorial candidate John Cox

The rally gets underway at 8 a.m. at Techbow Software Training Institute on Patrick Henry Drive in Santa Clara.

Before the rally, John Cox will join us live for a one-on-one interview. That's right here on ABC7 Mornings coming up at 6:40 a.m.


We've also extended an invite to Gavin Newsom to join us live here in studio, there has been no commitment yet from his campaign.

Get the latest updates on elections news at: abc7news.com/election.
